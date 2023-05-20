CHANGE LANGUAGE
Leaked Video Reveals Pixel 8 Pro Design And Potential Temperature Sensor: Here's What We Know
1-MIN READ

Leaked Video Reveals Pixel 8 Pro Design And Potential Temperature Sensor: Here's What We Know

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 13:17 IST

New Delhi, India

Pixel 8 Pro from the leaked video. (Image: 91Mobiles)

A new leaked video has revealed the Pixel 8 Pro design with flat display, new temperature sensor for body temperature readings.

At the Google I/O this year, Google revealed the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a—its newest smartphones powered by its second-generation Tensor chipset. However, notably absent was the Pixel 8 series, unlike in 2022 when Google provided an early glimpse of the Pixel 7 series.

However, the secrecy could only last for so long, as a new leaked video showcased the Pixel 8 Pro in all its glory. The video revealed a flat display, minor changes to the camera setup on the back, and, most notably, a new temperature sensor capable of reading body temperature on the back.

The leaked video, courtesy of 91Mobiles, which has now been removed, showed a new temperature sensor positioned just below the rear flash. It was used to record the body temperature of a person after they held the phone close to their forehead.

While the core design remains the same, we can expect Google to further refine the design this time around—with a much-requested flat display instead of a curved panel.

    The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are expected to be powered by the third-generation Tensor chipset. This new chipset is hopefully designed to address the numerous overheating and signal reception issues that users have reported with the Pixel 7 series and, more recently, the Pixel 7a.

    Based on earlier renders from this year, it is likely that the vanilla Pixel 8 will feature a dual camera setup, including a wide and ultrawide lens. On the other hand, the more expensive Pixel 8 Pro will have a triple camera setup, which includes a wide, ultrawide, and periscope zoom lens. It remains unclear whether the new phone will feature updated camera sensors or stick with the current ones.

    first published:May 20, 2023, 13:17 IST
    last updated:May 20, 2023, 13:17 IST