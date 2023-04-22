CHANGE LANGUAGE
Leaked Video Shows Potential Google Pixel Fold Ahead Of Launch; Check Renders And More

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 12:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Google Pixel Fold could feature 5.8-inch and 7.6-inch screens. (Image: Front Page Tech)

Google's rumored Pixel Fold has leaked in a video with an unbranded body, rounded corners, and an overall design reminiscent of renders leaked by Jon Prosser. Here's what we know.

Google’s first foldable smartphone—the Pixel Fold—has been rumored for quite some time now. Time and again, renders have come out detailing what the phone could look like, potential specifications, and other key details. But now, what appears to be a working Pixel Fold in the flesh has leaked. The potential Pixel Foldable phone in the leaked video has no branding, so we would advise taking it with a grain of salt until Google confirms it.

According to the reliable leaker Kuba Wojciechowski, the phone in the video is the Pixel Fold, as he told The Verge, and the video in circulation is a month old at this point.

The video shows a device with no logos whatsoever, featuring a selfie camera and rounded corners. And, as noted by The Verge, there is no clear indication that the phone could be the long-rumored Pixel Fold, but Kuba Wojciechowski stands by his information.

Recently, CNBC reported that the Pixel Fold will be revealed at the annual Google I/O on May 10—with a subsequent launch in June. Per CNBC’s report, the Pixel Fold will feature the Tensor G2 SoC, which is the same chipset that the current Pixel 7 and 7 Pro feature, and it will have a 7.6-inch internal display and a 5.8-inch outer display. It is expected to be priced at $1,700—and Google is also expected to double down on the battery, which could provide a battery life of up to 24 hours or up to 72 hours in low power mode.

Another tipster and YouTuber, Jon Prosser, revealed purported renders of the Pixel Fold on his channel Front Page Tech. According to the renders, the phone will feature a triple camera setup, rounded corners, and minimal gap when the phone folds. The renders also suggest that the phone will retain the design first introduced with the Pixel 6 series. It is also important to note that renders revealed by Jon Prosser, and the video leaked by Kuba Wojciechowski show, what looks to be the same device.

