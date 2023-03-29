Lenovo Confirms Its Mobile Gaming Phone Series Has Shut Down

Lenovo continues to streamline its business ventures and the latest is the Legion smartphone business that offered a slew of gaming phones in the market. Lenovo has confirmed that it will no longer have Legion phones as the division has been shut down.

“”Lenovo is discontinuing its Android-based Legion mobile gaming phones as part of a wider business transformation and gaming portfolio consolidation,” Lenovo shared this update via Android Authority in this report.

Legion series was pegged to be Lenovo’s challenger to the Asus ROG Phone models but it seems the company has invested enough time and resources to make a decision on ending its journey in this segment.

Lenovo continues to have the Legion series in the laptop segment, but it seems the company was never fully confident of making it work in the smartphone arena. The first Legion phone came out in 2020 and since then we have seen the company launch multiple versions in the lineup but it has limited its availability and never launched it in the Indian market for some reason.

Lenovo was one of the many brands who diversified with their gaming phones, but with the standard flagship phones now equally powerful, it seems brands have decided to focus on single models rather than overcrowding their lineup and the market with differing products with similar aspirations. Black Shark is another gaming phone brand that seems to be struggling in the segment, and is reportedly going to lay off people because of the company’s sales going down. Xiaomi is another brand that has shifted its focus so that it can make the required number of units to meet the demand.

As things stand, only the Asus ROG Phone has been getting annual upgrades, and the company is all set to unleash the ROG Phone 7 in multiple countries early next month.

