Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Gaming Device Unveiled: Price And What It Offers

Lenovo is the latest brand to enter the budding handheld gaming segment with its Legion Go device. The company has unveiled the product at the IFA this week, giving gamers another option to enjoy portable gaming. The Lenovo Legion Go competes with products like the Asus ROG Ally which also runs on Windows 11. It is powered by an AMD CPU to give you PC-like performance on the go. Lenovo has also created a suite of accessories for Legion Go which will go on sale in the coming months.

Lenovo Legion Go Price

Lenovo Legion Go will be available in the market from November this year and the company has priced the product at EUR 799 (Rs 71,200 approx). We still don’t know if Lenovo will launch the Legion Go in India, considering the Asus Ally launched recently.

Lenovo Legion Go Features

Right off the bat, you notice that the Lenovo Legion Go is a giant with its 8.8-inch QHD+ display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate for gamers. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.

But you have a card slot that allows you to expand the storage to 2TB. Lenovo has equipped the device with a cooling system that has a 79-blade fan yet operates quietly. This is another handheld device that runs on Windows 11 which allows gamers to easily access more titles and even offers a seamless link between the Legion Game Store and with Xbox Game Pass subscription.

You can customise the settings of the display to suit your preference. Lenovo is offering a large-capacity battery which is claimed to charge up to 70 per cent in half an hour. The device has a joystick with customisable RGB rings, controllers and an integrated trackpad to get you going.