CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :UdhayanidhiHeath Streak DeadGadar 2 Success PartyWorld Cup Squad
Home » Tech » Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Gaming Device Unveiled: Price And What It Offers
1-MIN READ

Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Gaming Device Unveiled: Price And What It Offers

Reported By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 09:00 IST

Lenovo Legion Go competes with Asus Ally and Nintendo Switch

Lenovo Legion Go competes with Asus Ally and Nintendo Switch

Lenovo Legion Go is another portable handheld device running on Windows 11 and powered by a PC-like hardware.

Lenovo is the latest brand to enter the budding handheld gaming segment with its Legion Go device. The company has unveiled the product at the IFA this week, giving gamers another option to enjoy portable gaming. The Lenovo Legion Go competes with products like the Asus ROG Ally which also runs on Windows 11. It is powered by an AMD CPU to give you PC-like performance on the go. Lenovo has also created a suite of accessories for Legion Go which will go on sale in the coming months.

Lenovo Legion Go Price

Lenovo Legion Go will be available in the market from November this year and the company has priced the product at EUR 799 (Rs 71,200 approx). We still don’t know if Lenovo will launch the Legion Go in India, considering the Asus Ally launched recently.

Lenovo Legion Go Features

Right off the bat, you notice that the Lenovo Legion Go is a giant with its 8.8-inch QHD+ display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate for gamers. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.

But you have a card slot that allows you to expand the storage to 2TB. Lenovo has equipped the device with a cooling system that has a 79-blade fan yet operates quietly. This is another handheld device that runs on Windows 11 which allows gamers to easily access more titles and even offers a seamless link between the Legion Game Store and with Xbox Game Pass subscription.

You can customise the settings of the display to suit your preference. Lenovo is offering a large-capacity battery which is claimed to charge up to 70 per cent in half an hour. The device has a joystick with customisable RGB rings, controllers and an integrated trackpad to get you going.

About the Author
S Aadeetya
S Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journalism 10 years ago, and since then, has been part of established media ho...Read More
Tags:
  1. lenovo legion
  2. lenovo legion gaming phone
first published:September 04, 2023, 09:00 IST
last updated:September 04, 2023, 09:00 IST