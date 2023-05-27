CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » Lenovo Tab M9 Launched In India With MediaTek Helio G80 Chipset: Check Price, Specifications Here
Lenovo Tab M9 Launched In India With MediaTek Helio G80 Chipset: Check Price, Specifications Here

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 12:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Lenovo Tab M9 comes with Android 12. (Image: Lenovo)

Lenovo has launched its latest Tab M9 tablet in the Indian market—featuring a stunning 9-inch HD IPS display, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos spatial audio, and powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset.

Lenovo Tab M9 Price and Availability 

The Tab M9 tablet is available in two color options—Frost Blue and Storm Grey, priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. Buyers can find the tablet on Lenovo.com as well as popular ecommerce platforms like Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Amazon.

Lenovo Tab M9 Specifications 

The Lenovo Tab M9 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, and coupled with 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It gets a 9-inch HD IPS display with a peak brightness of 400 nits, and the media experience is enhanced by the inclusion of dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos spatial audio support. The entry-level tablet supports HD playback on Netflix. 

Furthermore, Lenovo claims that the Tab M9 lasts up to 13 hours of video playback on a single charge.

    The Lenovo Tab M9 comes with Android 12 out of the box.

    “Our new Lenovo Tab M9 is one of the best entry-level Android devices, and it’s the perfect entertainment powerhouse for consumers looking for some downtime away from the stress of work and school,” Sumati Sahgal, Head - Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

