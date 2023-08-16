LG Launches New 'Suitcase TV' That You Can Take Anywhere

We have all dreamed of having a portable TV that we can take with us wherever we go, such as on a trip to the mountains. However, until now, most people have had to settle for carrying their laptops or tablets for entertainment on the go. But now, LG’s new 27-inch StanbyME Go TV makes it possible to take your TV with you anywhere—all in a suitcase.

Now, as quirky as it sounds, visually it is quite distinct with the 27-inch 1080p LCD TV slotted inside a suitcase chassis, complete with the battery and even 20 Watt speakers.

LG claims that the TV has a three-hour battery life—making it ideal for short family trips, backyard parties, or as a portable entertainment option in your room. The TV can be easily carried around with its built-in handle, so you can take it with you wherever you go.

LG also notes that the StanbyME TV is “the ideal travel companion for on-the-go entertainment,” suggesting that users should explore different ways to use the portable TV. For instance, you could use it to watch movies or TV shows while you’re camping, or you could use it to stream music while you’re working out.

And even though it is on the smaller side, the TV still offers features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Additionally, the TV runs on LG’s own webOS and supports Apple AirPlay, Bluetooth pairing, and Wi-Fi.

“LG StanbyME Go makes the full-scale viewing experience travel-friendly and offers a versatile option for streaming, listening, remote working and more,” said David Park, Head of HE Product Marketing.

LG StanbyME Go: Price and Availability

The LG StanbyME Go will be available in the US for $999. LG is offering a free LG XBOOM 360 Bluetooth Speaker XO3QBE, which costs $299.99, with launch pre-orders. However, it is unclear whether the TV will be released in other countries— including India.