Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell Resigns Amid Sales Slump

Logitech SA said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer and President Bracken Darrell is resigning from his role effective immediately and will be leaving the company to pursue another opportunity.

Darrell, who assumed the role of Logitech’s CEO in 2013, will remain with the company over the coming month to facilitate the transition while a search for a replacement is conducted, the statement said.

Meanwhile, board member Guy Getch will step in as interim CEO, the company said.

The leadership change comes after Logitech posted a 22% drop in fourth-quarter sales in May, as a growing economic downturn continued to hinder the computer peripherals maker from maintaining pandemic-era growth.

“I feel this is a good point to hand over leadership," Darrell said, adding that he will remain a “customer, shareholder and fan" of the Swiss-American tech company.