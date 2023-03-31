MacBook Air With 13.4-Inch OLED Display Rumoured To Be In Development: Report

MacBook Air, arguably Apple’s most popular laptop, could be getting a 13.4-inch OLED model soon, as per Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants.

According to MacRumors, Ross Young revealed to his paid subscribers in a recent tweet that Apple will not adopt OLED panels for its MacBook Pro models until 2026. He said that Apple needs to wait for its supply chain to achieve a sufficient production capacity of OLED displays that are optimized for notebooks. And, until then, display suppliers could reportedly continue to supply panels for devices, including tablets like the iPad Pro.

Further, Samsung Display is already working on OLED displays that could be used for a future MacBook Air model. Ross Young also predicts that Apple could launch a 15-inch MacBook Air this year, but with a tried and true, LCD display instead.

The outgoing MacBook Air with the M2 chipset, currently ships with a 13.6-inch IPS LCD display, ergo, offering it with an OLED panel will diversify the product line for the tech giant. But it remains to be seen what the prices for the speculated model could be. Apple has already raised prices significantly with the launch of the MacBook Air M2—surpassing the cost of the previous M1 model. Therefore, if the speculated OLED MacBook Air does make its way to the market—a price hike could happen.

