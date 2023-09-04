'Made In India' iPhone 15 To Be Available At The Same Time As Global Launch: Report

With less than two weeks remaining until the iPhone 15 unveiling on September 12, Apple could be preparing to make the ‘Made in India’ the iPhone 15 available in India almost simultaneously with its global release, according to sources cited by Economic Times.

The report suggests that Apple is using the Foxconn facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, to bring the iPhone 15 to the Indian market around mid-September—narrowing the gap compared to the worldwide launch to just a few days—if not the simultaneously.

Furthermore, the report highlights that Apple’s Foxconn unit in India began manufacturing the standard iPhone 14 models ten days after the global launch, taking approximately a month for the ‘Made in India’ iPhones to be available in the Indian market. However—this time—Apple is well-prepared and aims to initially serve the Indian market with the locally manufactured, India-made iPhone 15 units before exporting to other regions like Europe and the US.

The production of the iPhone 15 reportedly started in China in June, with its components subsequently making their way to India during the same time. So, in all fairness, thanks to the immense interest and fanfare that Apple has in India, the country could finally get its due attention and get the ‘Made in India’ iPhone 15 roughly around the global launch date.

Notably, India now accounts for 7% of the total global iPhone manufacturing, a figure expected to increase as other manufacturers like Pegatron and Winstron expand further.

Moreover, with the official Apple Stores now open in Mumbai and New Delhi—namely Apple BKC and Apple Saket—and with the renewed focus by top leadership including Tim Cook himself, Apple is looking at India optimistically and has said that the country is right at the “tipping point.”

In fact, CEO Tim Cook, during the company’s earnings call last month, stated that India represents a “huge opportunity” for the company, and that the recently opened official stores in Mumbai and New Delhi are exceeding the company’s expectations. Cook further added that India is the “second largest smartphone market in the world. So, we ought to be doing really well there.”