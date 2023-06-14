Madhav Sheth Quits Realme India; May Join Honor To Launch Smartphones In India

Amid speculation about joining Honor India, Madhav Sheth, the former CEO of Realme India, has officially departed from the company. Sheth, who previously held the position of VP for Business and Corporate Strategy (Global) at Realme, announced the news on Twitter.

Madhav Sheth shared a letter on Twitter and said: “Goodbye can be disheartening, but the world is too small until we meet again. Farewell for now, but our paths may cross again soon, and that’s something to look forward to building a better and bigger."

In a letter, Madhav Sheth announced his resignation from Realme, expressing his readiness for new adventures. Despite stepping down, he will continue to serve as a strategic advisor to Realme, providing guidance on development strategies, market insights, and global product observations.

Goodbye can be disheartening, but world is too small until we meet again.Farewell for now, but our paths may cross again soon, and that’s something to look forward to building a better and bigger me. #Goodbye #UntilWeMeetAgain pic.twitter.com/sXSG06DFIR— Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) June 14, 2023

“After 5 years at Realme, it’s time for me to move on and start a new journey. Realme has been an integral part of my life, a brand that was so much more than just an organisation; it has been my home, my passion, and my purpose," said Sheth.

“I am grateful to our fans, teams, partners, and each one of you who loved, supported, helped, and believed in me during these past five years. None of this would’ve been possible without you," Sheth said in the letter.

In a statement, shared with News18, Realme India said. “We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Madhav Sheth for his valuable contributions, passion, and dedication during his tenure at Eealme. Under his leadership, Realme has achieved remarkable milestones, solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands worldwide. We extend our warmest wishes to Madhav for a successful future ahead,

“While we bid farewell to Madhav, we want to assure our customers, partners, and stakeholders that Realme’s operations will continue seamlessly. Our commitment to providing high-quality products, exceptional user experiences, and innovative technologies remains unwavering. We will continue to drive the brand forward, delivering outstanding products and services to our customers worldwide,"

Recently, a report claimed that former Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth will join Honor and play a key role in the launch of Honor-branded branded smartphones in the country. According to a report from ET Telecom, Honor’s India partner PSAV Global Tech Private Limited is currently discussing with former Madhav Sheth to revive the brand in the country.

As per ET Telecom sources, Madhav Sheth, will bring key employees from Realme India to help set up sales operations for Honor smartphones. Sources also confirmed ET Telecom that Honor is not planning to set up its own team in India and will continue with its arrangement with PSAV Global, which has a comprehensive network of over 5000 retailers and more than 100 distributors covering both rural and urban areas across India in the top 100 cities.