Man Wanted To Win iPhone 14 Pro Max, Ends Up Losing Over 4 Lakh From His Account: What Happened

Most people would jump at the chance of winning a free iPhone 14 Pro Max but in most cases they don’t because those chances don’t come often. There are various online scams which say that you can win an iPhone, and believe it or not, most people fall for such a trap.

And recently, a 23-year-old man was the latest victim of this scam, where he did not win the free iPhone 14 Pro Max, instead lost more than Rs 4 lakh from his bank account. All this scam happened through WhatsApp, where the victim got a message saying that he had won a lucky draw that was run by an electronics shop.

Losing Over Rs 4 Lakh To A WhatsApp Message: All Details

The scammer then messaged saying the victim had won a parcel which had an iPhone 14 Pro Max model. Falling for the ruse, the victim reached out to the WhatsApp number that was provided. Now, what followed after that was a nightmare that he never saw coming.

The scammer claimed that in order to receive the iPhone, the victim had to pay some taxes which seems to have been part of the prize money. And when the victim decided to pay the amount, he had to pay a total of Rs 4.26 lakh in 34 different transactions. The fact that he was ready to pay the tax amount means the victim would have given them confidential details about his bank that can be used to withdraw the money.

The victim does finally realise that he was scammed of this money and isn’t getting any iPhone from the lucky draw. Eventually he decides to contact the police, where an official complaint has been filed. He even shared the number of the scamster and the bank details where he transferred the money.

It is very unlikely that the victim is going to get his money back, as the details provided would be unavailable by now. WhatsApp scams have become a serious issue but in most cases, events like these are avoidable as long as the person is aware and smart with how they interact with such messages. Never ever reply to messages from unknown senders, and never share personal details with such contacts. We advise you to block and report these numbers right away.