Mappls MapmyIndia Tops App Stores Chart, Challenges Google’s Dominance in Navigation

Mappls MapmyIndia, the made in India maps and navigation app, has been the number one application on the Apple iOS App Store across all categories, in addition to being the number one app in the navigation category, while Google Maps is the seventh most popular app in the Apple App Store. It is also the most popular app in the Maps and Navigation category on the Android Google Play Store.

Mappls App is among the top 15 applications in the Google Play Store across all categories, ahead of any other app in related categories (maps and navigation, as well as travel and local). Google Maps is not one of the Google Play Store’s top 100 applications.

The app is supported by the most advanced and cutting-edge underlying map data and technology, allowing all users to have the smartest, safest, and most accurate maps and navigation experience possible in the country.

The company built India’s very first internet mapping platform and portal, MapmyIndia.com (now called Mappls.com) in 2004.

Speaking to News18 about the success, Rohan Verma CEO & ED, MapmyIndia & Mappls, said: “The large majority, 95% of people, from India mainly downloaded Mappls App as the app is mainly focused on giving mapping information about this country. It also happened at a time when we simply did no advertisement. Some NRIs from the US, Canada and the Middle East are also downloading this app, but mainly because they want to see their country.”

“In the past few months, people have suddenly realised why use Google Maps when Mapples App provides so many details. All this happened in a very organic way, we never paid any influencer to do a video on this, did not go for any advertisement, but people started to talk about it and one after another people started to use this app,” he added.

About taking this app to other countries, Verma stated that, eventually, the company may plan something but currently, considering the large size of the market in India, the focus is helping hundreds of millions of citizens with safer road mapping features such as junction view, speed limit alerts, toll cost and trip cost on a route, safety alerts for upcoming speed breakers, sharp curves and potholes.

“We want to solve India’s issues and work for this country first, and eventually we want to go international. But right now the core focus is India,” said Verma.