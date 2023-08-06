Mark Zuckerberg Vs Elon Musk Fight Will Be Live-Streamed On X: All Details

Billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday took to its micro-blogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, and announced that his cage fight with the Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would be live-streamed on social media platform X.

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans," Musk wrote on X. Since June, the social media moguls have been playfully challenging each other to a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas.

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on .All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Last month, videos of Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, participating in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament went viral. Notably, he performed well and secured a place on the podium. He even received support from UFC legends like Henry Cejudo and Jonny ‘Bones’ Jones.

UFC and MMA legend, George St Pierre (GSP), revealed in an interview that he trained Elon Musk, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Twitter. St Pierre was impressed by Musk’s strength, describing him as stronger than the average person. He also mentioned that Musk’s judo background would be advantageous if he decides to fight against Mark Zuckerberg. Musk was previously seen training with well-known podcast host Lex Friedman.

Meanwhile, Musk has said his X social media platform will fund the legal bills of people who have been treated unfairly by employers because of posting or liking something on the site formerly known as Twitter.

”If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill,” Musk said in a post on X, adding that there will be no limits to funding the bills.

Since Elon Musk took over, Twitter has undergone a number of changes—from rebranding to removing blue checkmarks. Now, the microblogging platform is introducing a new feature that will allow users to livestream videos.

Elon Musk on Friday posted an image of a camera icon, and said, “Live video now works reasonably well. Just tap the button that looks like a camera when you post.”