Marshall Launches MOTIF II A.N.C Wireless Earbuds In India: Price, Features

Marshall has launched its new MOTIF II ANC wireless earbuds in India this week, going up against brands like Sony, Apple AirPods and Sennheiser among others. The premium wireless earbuds market has plenty of options for buyers but Marshall is a welcome addition, as the company has shown its capability with the Bluetooth speakers range over the years. The company is using 70 per cent recycled materials to build the product and also make it compact enough to carry it easily.

Marshall MOTIF II ANC Wireless Earbuds Price In India

Marshall MOTIF II ANC Wireless earbuds have launched in India for Rs 19,999 and you can pick them up from Marshall’s website from September 12 onwards. At this price range, the MOTIF II ANC goes up against the Sony WF-1000XM series, Bose earbuds, Sennheiser and the AirPods Pro as well.

Marshall MOTIF II ANC Wireless Earbuds Features

The first thing you notice about the earbuds is the signature Marshall design and elements like the black textured finish with gold contours on the stem of the earbuds. Each bud wears around 4.3 grams which should make it comfortable to wear in the ears.

The MOTIF II features 6mm dynamic drivers that offer Marshall’s signature sound and support active noise cancellation. The brand has added the transparency mode to limit isolation.

The earbuds come with touch controls to help you change tracks or manage the volume. You also have the Marshall Bluetooth app for other customisation and settings. The earbuds can be connected using Bluetooth 5.3 LE Audio which should help with longer battery life.

The charging case lets you charge wirelessly and quickly charging using the USB C port. The earbuds come with an IPX5 rating, while the case is IPX4 rated. Marshall claims the earbuds will last up to 6 hours with the ANC enabled, and 30 hours in total with the charging case.