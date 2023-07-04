Mastodon Sees Surge In New Users Following Twitter's Weekend Chaos: All Details

Mastodon CEO Eugen Rochko has said that the number of active users across the decentralised social media platform “rose" by 2,94,000 over the weekend.

Rochko posted on Monday, “So, weekend tally: The number of active users across Mastodon rose by 294K, and posting activity roughly tripled."

“Lots of new sign-ups, but also many returning users. Fun times!"

In March this year, the platform had announced that it crossed more than 10 million registered accounts.

Meanwhile, last week, the company announced a new update to Mastodon for Android with a complete Material You redesign.

With the new update, users can choose to hide boost/favourite counters, remind themselves to add alternative text for media uploads, change their default posting language, hide all content warnings and much more.

The company also added filters management into the app. So, users can now view, edit and create filters for specific phrases or keywords, and customise how and where exactly those filters apply.

Moreover, the platform added the ability for users to temporarily pause all notifications.