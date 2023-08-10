Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Announces New Updates For Threads: DM, Mention Button & More

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced new updates for its recently-launched micro-blogging platform Threads. It includes features including ‘Directly share a post to your Instagram DM’, a new mention button and custom alt-text for photos and videos.

“New updates to Threads this week: Directly share a post to your Instagram DMs, Custom alt-text for photo/video, New mention button to easily mention someone’s account in your Thread," Zuckerberg posted on Threads app.

Since the launch of Threads, the Instagram team has been continuing to listen to community feedback and is working as quickly as possible to deliver new features to improve people’s experience. To share threads in Instagram DMs: Tap the share button and you’ll now see “Send on Instagram”.

Meta has also rolled out Threads support for rel=me links to help verify users’ identity on platforms like Mastodon. People can now add your Threads profile link on supported platforms to verify their identity.

Recently, Instagram head Adam Mosseri also announced new features on Threads. He officially introduced the “Yours likes" option that allows users to see their liked posts, and the ability to sort accounts that users follow.

“We’ve also rolled out Threads support for rel=me links to help you verify your identity on platforms like Mastodon. You can now add your Threads profile link on supported platforms to verify your identity," Mosseri added.

Last week, Zuckerberg had announced that the company would add search and web experiences to Threads in the next few weeks.

“A good week for Threads. The community here is on the trajectory I expect to build a vibrant long-term app. Lots of work ahead but excited about the team’s pace of shipping. Search and web coming in the next few weeks," the Meta CEO said.