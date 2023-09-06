Meta Could Partner With LG To Create An Apple Vision Pro Rival: What We Know

Meta, with its Quest line, has been manufacturing VR headsets for some time now. The ‘Quest,’ which started with the acquisition of Oculus, represents an ongoing effort to double down on its Metaverse ambitions. Now, it appears that Meta could collaborate with LG to develop a new headset that could directly compete with Apple’s 2024-bound Vision Pro ‘spatial computer’ headset.

This development comes through the South Korean newspaper Maeil Business Newspaper via UploadVR. The publication suggests that if the collaboration comes to fruition, we could expect to see an LG-made headset with LG displays, LG batteries, and other LG Innotek components. The report claims that the first high-end product from this partnership is expected in 2025 and may cost upwards of $2,000.

The device, which may or may not be named the ‘Meta Quest 4 Pro,’ will be offered alongside a range of other headsets available at various price points. One such headset could be the $499 Meta Quest 3.

Notably, this isn’t the first time that Meta has partnered with a company with expertise in hardware. In the past, Meta had collaborated with Xiaomi to create the Oculus Go. So, this partnership may not be a far-fetched idea. However, it’s important to note that this remains a rumor for now and should be taken with a grain of salt until Meta or LG confirm anything.

Regarding the Apple Vision Pro, Meta is considered a direct rival with its Quest line. During the reveal of the Vision Pro at WWDC 2023 earlier this year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that Apple’s Vision Pro doesn’t introduce anything new that which Meta had not already explored, and that there are no “kind of magical solutions that they have to any of the constraints on laws of physics.”

Apple claims that the Vision Pro is a ‘spatial computer’ designed to blend the digital with the physical world while remaining aware of the user’s surroundings. The Apple Vision Pro is expected to be available next year in 2024 and will retail for $3,499 (around Rs 2,88,000) in the United States.