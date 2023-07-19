Meta Releases Free AI Model Llama 2 To Compete With ChatGPT, Google's Bard: All Details

Meta has announced the availability of Llama 2, the next generation of our open-source large language model, that rivals the likes of ChatGPT and Google’s Bard with a different approach. According to the company, Llama 2 is free for research and commercial use.

Meta And Microsoft Partnership For Llama 2

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday that the company is partnering with Microsoft to introduce the next generation of its AI large language model and making the technology, known as Llama 2.

Llama 2 Access

Meta is giving access to Llama 2 with the support of a broad set of companies and people across tech, academia, and policy who also believe in an open innovation approach to today’s AI technologies. “We’re committed to building responsibly and are providing resources to help those who use Llama 2 do so too," the Facebook parent company wrote in a blog post.

“We believe an open approach is the right one for the development of today’s AI models, especially those in the generative space where the technology is rapidly advancing. By making AI models available openly, they can benefit everyone," said Meta.

Giving businesses, startups, entrepreneurs, and researchers access to tools developed at a scale that would be challenging to build themselves, backed by computing power they might not otherwise access, will open up a world of opportunities for them to experiment, innovate in exciting ways, and ultimately benefit from economically and socially.

“Also, opening access to today’s AI models means a generation of developers and researchers can stress test them, identifying and solving problems fast, as a community," said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Llama 2 Availability

The company said that Llama 2 is available in the Azure AI model catalog, enabling developers using Microsoft Azure to build with it and leverage their cloud-native tools for content filtering and safety features.

It is also optimized to run locally on Windows, giving developers a seamless workflow as they bring generative AI experiences to customers across different platforms. Llama 2 is available through Amazon Web Services (AWS), Hugging Face, and other providers too.

Microsoft is also a major funder and partner of OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT. Neither ChatGPT nor similar offerings from Microsoft or Google are open source.