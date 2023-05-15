Meta Says Sorry As Facebook Bug Sends Friend Requests To Every Profile Users Visit

Facebook is used by billions across the globe but even today the platform raises security alarms for many. And this time Meta, the company which owns Facebook has confirmed about a security bug and even apologised for the issues caused.

The social networking app had a security flaw which was sending friend requests to any profile you visited.

In fact, the problem was so severe that the request was sent to every profile a Facebook user checked out. The issue came to light last week, when many users raised this suspicion on social media, and complained about the random requests being sent to profiles without their consent. Meta was quick to note the problem and managed to find the issue and fix the glitch. It also was quoted in a report, apologising and admitting to the said problem.

“We fixed a bug related to a recent app update that caused some Facebook friend requests to be sent mistakenly,” a Meta spokesperson told the outlet. “We’ve stopped this from happening and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused,” Meta reportedly informed this update.

top videos

Security glitches are part of the tech ecosystem but all that matters is how quickly the affected platform fixes the issue and also publicly shares the grievance with the users. Meta has understandably done the right thing but it needs to ensure these glitches coming via app updates are prevented for a platform which already has lost its yesteryear sheen with the evolution of the audience and social media in general.

In other Facebook news, the platform feels that it is still relevant in this day and age, and claims to have billions of active users. It must be pointed out that with the rise of TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram, Facebook tried to mix things up, and Meta even thought that cross-integrating the features between its products could help Facebook continue to grab the eyeballs.