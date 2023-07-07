Meta Threads: How To Enable Or Disable Notifications On Android And iOS

Meta’s Threads app, which is a direct competitor to Twitter, has already seen more than 95 million Threads created and more than 30 million users sign up, and Elon Musk’s Twitter has reportedly sent a legal notice to Meta for infringing on its intellectual property.

Now, amidst all of this, those who have signed up for the platform are well aware of the sheer number of notifications flooding in due to Instagram users (friends) joining Threads. This implies that every time someone follows you, likes a post, or comments on Threads, a new notification pops. After a while, this can become annoying. Therefore, here’s a quick solution—wherein you can configure which notifications should and should not pop up.

Fortunately, Threads uses Instagram’s framework, so the overall settings experience is almost the same. To change how notifications work, users can go to the Profile section of the Threads app and follow the instructions from there. The process is largely the same on both Android and iOS.

To Turn Notifications On or Off In Threads: