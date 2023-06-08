Meta Verified Available In India, Instagram Users Can Now Get A 'Blue Tick' For Rs 699: Check Eligibility

Meta Verified, the subscription service from Meta—which gets you a verified blue checkmark and a host of other benefits, including added account protection—for a monthly fee, is now available for Indian users.

Available at Rs 699 for iOS and Android users, Meta Verified will authenticate accounts using a government ID proof, instead of having ‘notability’ as a factor.

The company is also planning to introduce a Rs 599 price tag for web users soon.

Of course, the primary incentive for people to subscribe is the coveted ‘blue tick,’ which, at this point, has become aspirational. According to Meta, users will now get “more protection from impersonation with proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences.”

The currently verified users in the country—who got verified for being ‘notable’—will get to retain their checkmarks for free, unlike Twitter, which removed all ‘legacy’ checkmarks and asked users to pay for Twitter Blue at Rs 900/monthly if they want a checkmark. And, to get the checkmarks, notably, Meta is asking users Rs 300 less in comparison to Twitter—and that may appear as more appealing to most Indian users.

The support is currently only limited to English users, but the company has claimed that Hindu users will be getting the support in the “coming months” as well.

“We want to build a subscription offering that’s valuable to everyone, including creators, businesses, and our community at large. As part of this vision, we are evolving the meaning of verified accounts on our apps," said the company.

What Do You Need To Get Verified: Who Is Eligible, Requirements And More

Firstly, in order to be eligible to subscribe to the Meta Verified service, users will need to be at least 18 years or older and have a government-issued ID card, such as Aadhar Card or a driving license.

“Applicants are then required to submit a government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they’re applying for,” the company added.

At this point, only individuals can get verified, and not businesses.