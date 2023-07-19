Meta's Llama 2: What Is It, How It Works And Availability - All You Need To Know

Facebook parent company Meta has introduced its latest AI language model Llama 2, which will compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. Llama 2 is a successor of Llama, which was capable of generating text and code like other chatbot systems. It is available for free for both research and commercial purposes.

What is Llama 2 And How It Works

Meta used the acronym LLaMA, for Large Language Model Meta AI, to describe the first version of its model, announced in February. It’s now dropped the capital letters for its second version, Llama 2.

Llama 2 is a collection of models that could generate text and code in response to prompts, comparable to other chatbot-like systems. It is a large language model (LLM) that is more powerful and efficient than previous models. It is trained on a massive dataset of text and code, and can generate more creative and informative text than Google’sBard or ChatGPT.

Llama 2 is available for free for research and commercial use. Meta has trained Llama 2 using a combination of publicly accessible data. According to Meta, it shows significant improvements in performance compared to the previous generation of Llama models.

Llama 2 is a commercial version of its open-source artificial intelligence model Llama. It provides startups and other businesses with a free and powerful alternative to expensive proprietary models offered by OpenAI and Google.

The first Llama was already competitive with models that power OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard chatbot, while the new Llama has been pre-trained on 40 percent more data than its predecessor, with more than 1 million annotations by humans to fine-tune the quality of its outputs.

Llama 2 Availability

According to the company, Llama 2 is available in the Azure AI model catalog and will run on the Windows operating system. It is also available through Amazon Web Services (AWS), Hugging Face, and other providers too.