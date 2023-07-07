Meta's Threads App Crosses 95 Million Posts, Claims Top Spot On Apple App Store

Meta’s Threads app already has over 95 million posts and users have liked more than 190 million times within a day of its launch. These numbers were achieved on both iOS and Android platforms, and the app is currently the top free app on the Apple App Store, according to internal data obtained by The Verge.

Meta is using the Instagram user base to quickly bring people to the platform. Not only has it made it simple for people to connect with all of their Instagram followers right away—but it has also allowed users to use the same username they use on Instagram, and even carry over verification, in case they are legacy verified users, or are subscribed to Meta Verified.

“Threads is a new app, built by the Instagram team, for sharing text updates and joining public conversations. You log in using your Instagram account and posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length" Meta said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

Threads differs from Twitter in a few ways. First, it does not have hashtags or a trending page. Second, it is not designed for web usage, so the full experience can only be accessed through the official app for iOS and Android. Third, unlike Twitter, which has a 25,000 character limit, Threads has a maximum limit of 500 characters per post. However, users can include links, photos, and videos that can be up to 5 minutes long in their posts.

Many users have also raised several issues, including the inability to delete a Threads profile without deleting the Instagram app, and the need to sign up for the app separately without an Instagram profile.