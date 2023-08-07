Meta's Threads App Rolling Out 'Your likes' Feature: All Details

Meta-owned micro-blogging platform Threads is rolling out the ability to see your liked posts through an app update. Last week, the social media application began testing the new feature on Android beta. However, over the weekend, Meta made it available to all users.

Users can access their liked posts in the Settings > Your Likes section, which is available through the profile page. In comparison, on X (Previously called X), you can view your likes through a separate “Likes" tab on your profile.

In addition to viewing liked posts, the Threads app has introduced a new media upload quality option, enabling users to upload higher-quality photos and videos. You can find this option under Settings > Account > Media quality. Furthermore, the platform now allows users to arrange their following list based on ‘Latest first’ and ‘Earlier first’ criteria.

To look at their following list, users have to go to their profile, tap on the follower’s facepile under their bio and then go to the ‘Following’ tab. Last week, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company will add search and web experiences to Threads in the next few weeks.

“A good week for Threads. The community here is on the trajectory I expect to build a vibrant long-term app. Lots of work ahead but excited about the team’s pace of shipping. Search and web coming in the next few weeks," the Meta CEO said.

Last month, Zuckerberg announced new updates on Threads including a ‘Following’ feed and ‘Translations’. “Your feed on Threads allows you to view posts from other profiles, now with two options."

‘For you’ is a view of the Threads feed that includes a mix of posts from profiles that users have chosen to follow and recommended accounts.