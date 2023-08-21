Meta's Threads Could Get A Web Version This Week: Report

Meta’s Threads app, which launched in July, is currently only available on iOS and Android devices. A web version—arguably an essential component of a social media platform—and particularly one that is intended to compete with X (formerly Twitter), was not available at the time. However, according to The Wall Street Journal, Meta’s web version of Threads is expected to launch this week.

But the WSJ also mentions that Meta’s plans are not “final” and could change. And, as spotted by The Verge, Instagram head Adam Mosseri also posted on Threads last week that Meta was indeed testing an “early version” internally, but it still needed “some work before it can be opened up to everyone.”

In addition, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also hinted that the web functionality will be accompanied by a number of other features—including a more comprehensive search, and that the new features could be released “in the next few weeks.” Given that it has already been almost two weeks since Zuckerberg made this statement—coupled with the WSJ’s report—it is possible that we will see Meta launch the web version of Threads soon.

Post by @zuck View on Threads

In related news, the Threads platform is rapidly losing daily users. Despite becoming the most downloaded non-game app in a decade and surpassing 100 million users, Threads has reportedly been losing users at a rapid pace. According to TIME, Threads’ numbers are now less than a tenth of X (formerly Twitter).

Threads’ initial success was also attributed to the app’s simple sign-up process, which made it very easy for Instagram users to sign up for Threads. However, this also introduced certain limitations, such as the inability to delete your Threads profile without also deleting your Instagram account. The app was also criticized for copying X and launching a bare-bones version that lacked important features such as in-depth search, a following feed, and a “trending page.”