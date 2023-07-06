Meta's Threads Crosses 5 Million Sign Ups In First Four Hours, Says CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Meta’s new social media platform, Threads, crossed five million sign-ups in just four hours after its launch, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Threads is a new social media platform built for sharing text updates and joining public conversations.

“Just passed 5 million sign-ups in the first four hours..," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said. Threads app is free to use and it is available to download from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Threads, which is created by the Instagram team, allows you to share short posts or updates up to 500 characters. You can include links, photos, or videos up to 5 minutes in length. Similar to Instagram, with Threads users can follow and connect with friends and creators who share their interests, including the people they follow on Instagram.

Meta says that users under 16 (or under 18 in certain countries) will be defaulted into a private profile when they join the app. They can also control who can mention them or reply to them within Threads. They can also unfollow, block, restrict or report a profile on Threads by tapping the three-dot menu, and any accounts they have blocked on Instagram will automatically be blocked on Threads.

Users will get a Twitter-like microblogging experience, suggesting that Meta Platforms has been gearing up to directly challenge Elon Musk’s platform. There are buttons to like, repost, reply to or quote a “thread,” and counters showing the number of likes and replies that a post has received.

“As with all our products, we’re taking safety seriously, and we’ll enforce Instagram’s Community Guidelines on content and interactions in the app. Since 2016 we’ve invested more than $16 billion in building up the teams and technologies needed to protect our users, and we remain focused on advancing our industry-leading integrity efforts and investments to protect our community," said Meta in a statement.