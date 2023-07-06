CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Meta's Threads Crosses 5 Million Sign Ups In First Four Hours, Says CEO Mark Zuckerberg
1-MIN READ

Meta's Threads Crosses 5 Million Sign Ups In First Four Hours, Says CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 10:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Threads, which is created by the Instagram team, allows you to share short posts or updates up to 500 characters.

Threads, which is created by the Instagram team, allows you to share short posts or updates up to 500 characters.

There are buttons to like, repost, reply to or quote a “thread,” and counters showing the number of likes and replies that a post has received.

Meta’s new social media platform, Threads, crossed five million sign-ups in just four hours after its launch, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Threads is a new social media platform built for sharing text updates and joining public conversations.

“Just passed 5 million sign-ups in the first four hours..," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said. Threads app is free to use and it is available to download from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Threads, which is created by the Instagram team, allows you to share short posts or updates up to 500 characters. You can include links, photos, or videos up to 5 minutes in length. Similar to Instagram, with Threads users can follow and connect with friends and creators who share their interests, including the people they follow on Instagram.

Meta says that users under 16 (or under 18 in certain countries) will be defaulted into a private profile when they join the app. They can also control who can mention them or reply to them within Threads. They can also unfollow, block, restrict or report a profile on Threads by tapping the three-dot menu, and any accounts they have blocked on Instagram will automatically be blocked on Threads.

Users will get a Twitter-like microblogging experience, suggesting that Meta Platforms has been gearing up to directly challenge Elon Musk’s platform. There are buttons to like, repost, reply to or quote a “thread,” and counters showing the number of likes and replies that a post has received.

“As with all our products, we’re taking safety seriously, and we’ll enforce Instagram’s Community Guidelines on content and interactions in the app. Since 2016 we’ve invested more than $16 billion in building up the teams and technologies needed to protect our users, and we remain focused on advancing our industry-leading integrity efforts and investments to protect our community," said Meta in a statement.

About the Author
Bharat Upadhyay
Bharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and consumer gadgets. He has been covering the technology beat for over six...Read More
Tags:
  1. Instagram
  2. Meta
  3. twitter
first published:July 06, 2023, 10:40 IST
last updated:July 06, 2023, 10:49 IST