Microsoft 365 Down for Thousands of Users, ‘Investigating an Issue…’

Hundreds of users across the globe reported that Microsoft Corp’s product suite which includes Word, Excel and Outlook was down.

“We’re investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web," Microsoft tweeted.

The company said it is reviewing its networking systems and recent updates in an effort to identify the underlying root cause of the issue.

“We’ve identified downstream impact for Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business. We’re providing full impact details and updates for those services via MO571683. Updates pertaining to Exchange and Outlook on the web will continue to be provided via EX571516," it said in a tweet.

We’re investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web. Further details can be found under EX571516 in the admin center.— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) June 5, 2023

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the outage reports on Microsoft 365.

Microsoft services have faced at least three outages since the beginning of the year.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

Several users took to Twitter to raise complaint with Microsoft.

@Outlook is down this morning; I guess its a sign to not do any work— Legrand (@alex_legrand1) June 5, 2023

(With Reuters inputs)