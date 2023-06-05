CHANGE LANGUAGE
Microsoft 365 Down for Thousands of Users, 'Investigating an Issue…'
1-MIN READ

Microsoft 365 Down for Thousands of Users, ‘Investigating an Issue…’

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 21:33 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Microsoft services have faced at least three outages since the beginning of the year

Hundreds of users across the globe reported that Microsoft Corp’s product suite which includes Word, Excel and Outlook was down.

“We’re investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web," Microsoft tweeted.

The company said it is reviewing its networking systems and recent updates in an effort to identify the underlying root cause of the issue.

“We’ve identified downstream impact for Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business. We’re providing full impact details and updates for those services via MO571683. Updates pertaining to Exchange and Outlook on the web will continue to be provided via EX571516," it said in a tweet.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the outage reports on Microsoft 365.

Microsoft services have faced at least three outages since the beginning of the year.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

Several users took to Twitter to raise complaint with Microsoft.

    (With Reuters inputs)

    About the Author
    Saurabh Verma
    Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor.
    Tags:
    1. microsoft
    first published:June 05, 2023, 20:56 IST
    last updated:June 05, 2023, 21:33 IST