CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Microsoft And Activision Could Sell 'Some' Cloud-Based Game Rights In The UK To Complete Merger
1-MIN READ

Microsoft And Activision Could Sell 'Some' Cloud-Based Game Rights In The UK To Complete Merger

Published By: Shaurya Sharma

Reuters

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 11:04 IST

Redmond, Washington State, USA

Microsoft has already won against FTC in the US. (Photo by Billy Freeman on Unsplash)

Microsoft has already won against FTC in the US. (Photo by Billy Freeman on Unsplash)

Microsoft Corp and Activision Blizzard are considering giving up some control of their cloudgaming business in the UK to appease regulators so they can complete their $69 billion merger.

Microsoft Corp and Activision Blizzard are considering giving up some control of their cloud-gaming business in the UK to appease regulators so they can complete their $69 billion merger, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The deal, the largest in the history of the video game industry, was also struggling in Britain until this week. Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority, which had opposed the transaction, said on Wednesday a restructured deal between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard could satisfy its concerns, subject to a new investigation.

The sale could involve the cloud-based market rights for games in the UK to a telecommunications, gaming or internet-based computing company, the Bloomberg report said, citing people familiar with the matter. A private-equity company might also be interested, according to the report.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) had requested a temporary halt to the deal, but a U.S. court on Thursday rejected the request.

Microsoft and Activision did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The two U.S. companies had agreed to a deal deadline of July 18, with Microsoft liable to pay a $3 billion breakup fee if it fell through. Still, with the larger $69 billion deal back on track, the two sides are now focused on modifying the deal to obtain regulatory approval.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
About the Author
Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed cho...Read More
Tags:
  1. microsoft
  2. Xbox
  3. activision
  4. Activision Blizzard
first published:July 14, 2023, 11:04 IST
last updated:July 14, 2023, 11:04 IST