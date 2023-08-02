CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Microsoft Announces New Games Coming To Xbox GamePass In August: Check Complete List Here
1-MIN READ

Microsoft Announces New Games Coming To Xbox GamePass In August: Check Complete List Here

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 15:29 IST

Redmond, Washington State, USA

GamePass is getting several new games this month. (Image: Microsoft)

GamePass is getting several new games this month. (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft has announced the new games that will be added to the Xbox GamePass library in August. Read on to check the complete list of games.

Xbox has announced new games that will be added to Xbox GamePass for this month, August. This means that PC GamePass and GamePass for console subscribers will have a new collection of games to play this month, including indie titles such as Celeste and space shooters such as Everspace 2.

Recently, Xbox GamePass for both PC and console also added the new narrative cooking game, Venba, in which you play as an Indian mother who immigrates to Canada with her family in the 1980s.

Here Is the Complete List of Games Coming to Xbox GamePass in August:

  • Celeste (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Already available
  • A Short Hike (Cloud, Console, PC) - August 3
  • Broforce Forever (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 8
  • Limbo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 9
  • Airborne Kingdom (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 10
  • Everspace 2 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – August 15

Games Leaving Xbox GamePass on August 15:

As you may know, GamePass does not offer games permanently. This month, several games will be removed from the service on August 15. However, you can still play the following games before they are removed from the library.

  • Death Stranding (PC)
  • Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Total War: Warhammer III (PC)

Microsoft has been offering the first month of Xbox GamePass Ultimate for just Rs 50 for quite some time now. So, if you haven’t subscribed to it yet—you can still do so and try out the service.

About the Author
Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed cho...Read More
Tags:
  1. microsoft
  2. Xbox
first published:August 02, 2023, 15:29 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 15:29 IST