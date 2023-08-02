Microsoft Announces New Games Coming To Xbox GamePass In August: Check Complete List Here

Xbox has announced new games that will be added to Xbox GamePass for this month, August. This means that PC GamePass and GamePass for console subscribers will have a new collection of games to play this month, including indie titles such as Celeste and space shooters such as Everspace 2.

Recently, Xbox GamePass for both PC and console also added the new narrative cooking game, Venba, in which you play as an Indian mother who immigrates to Canada with her family in the 1980s.

Here Is the Complete List of Games Coming to Xbox GamePass in August:

Celeste (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Already available

A Short Hike (Cloud, Console, PC) - August 3

Broforce Forever (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 8

Limbo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 9

Airborne Kingdom (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 10

Everspace 2 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – August 15

Games Leaving Xbox GamePass on August 15:

As you may know, GamePass does not offer games permanently. This month, several games will be removed from the service on August 15. However, you can still play the following games before they are removed from the library.

Death Stranding (PC)

Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Total War: Warhammer III (PC)

Microsoft has been offering the first month of Xbox GamePass Ultimate for just Rs 50 for quite some time now. So, if you haven’t subscribed to it yet—you can still do so and try out the service.