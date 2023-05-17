Microsoft Bing AI Features Ready To Work On Your Mobiles: All Details

Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing is coming to smartphones in the form of widgets. The new-look Bing has been a hit on the desktop ever since the company integrated ChatGPT to the search engine and its Edge web browser. And now it seems ready to push the AI-centric armoury on smartphones, both iOS and Android.

The Bing app on Android and iOS will get a new widget in the coming weeks that can be pinned to the homescreen, where you can ask the ChatGPT-powered Bing to answer your queries.

The feature will support both text and voice queries and the answers will be presented in the conversation format like how you get Bing AI working on the desktop. Microsoft says that some of the AI features are coming to Bing on mobile for now, with more to be added in the coming months. It is obvious that companies are weary of bringing AI to mobile devices too early, and let it mature in the web ecosystem first.

Bing AI is powered on ChatGPT v4.0 which has got plugin support for users to browse the internet for answers. The mobile widget of Bing AI will also cater to different tones of responses you want from the AI chatbot. Like the web version, Bing AI can give answers that are creative, balanced or precise.

But this isn’t the end of the Bing AI integration on mobile. Microsoft mentions that soon you will have cross-device chat history, so that you can start a conversation on the desktop and take it to the mobile version. Similarly, Bing AI chatbot will soon become efficient with multilingual conversations. These two additions will be available on Android and iOS in the coming weeks.