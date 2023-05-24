Microsoft Build 2023 Highlights: ChatGPT Integration With Bing, Windows Copilot And More

Microsoft recently concluded its developer-centric event, Build 2023, which holds a similar significance for Microsoft as I/O does for Google and WWDC does for Apple. As anticipated, the event was home to numerous AI-related announcements.

During the event, Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, took the stage to unveil a range of exciting updates spanning various product lines. These included announcements related to Bing, Windows Copilot, and ChatGPT.

ChatGPT Integration with Bing, new common plugin

Microsoft breathed new life into Bing with the launch of an upgraded search engine powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 LLM. Building on this success, the company is further enhancing the ChatGPT experience by integrating Bing as the default search tool for ChatGPT. This integration is already being rolled out to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, and will come to free users though a plugin.

Additionally, Microsoft plans to introduce a new common plugin platform, allowing for interoperability between ChatGPT and Microsoft’s copilot offerings.

AI Copilot for Windows 11

Microsoft announced that Windows 11 will get a new Windows copilot, which builds on the foundation that got AI-powered Bing to the taskbar in Windows. The tech giant says that a preview of Windows Copilot will be available for Windows 11 users in June this year.

Developers can now integrate plugins with Microsoft 365 Copilot

Microsoft will now offer three major plug-in categories—including Teams message extensions, Power Platform connectors, and tools leveraging ChatGPT. “Developers will be able to easily build new plugins for Microsoft 365 Copilot with the Microsoft Teams Toolkit for Visual Studio Code and Visual Studio,” Microsoft said.

Moving forward, Microsoft will enable more than 50 plugins from partners including Atlassian, Adobe, ServiceNow, Thomson Reuters, Moveworks and Mural.

Microsoft Edge to get more AI-powered features

Microsoft also announced that Microsoft 365 Copilot will be integrated into Microsoft Edge. This feature, currently in private preview, will be integrated in the browser’s sidebar—allowing users to use simplify their work in Microsoft 365 apps such as Word, Excel, and more.