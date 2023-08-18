Microsoft Confirms New Surface Launches For September: What We Expect To See

Microsoft is hosting a media event next month which is likely to be the platform where the new Surface device lineup is announced. The company has a solid footing in the software space but its hardware devices compliment the platform, and also cater to business solutions.

Microsoft is holding an event on September 21 which is likely to be a week after Apple brings its new iPhones and other products.

Microsoft has not shared details about the expected products, but going by the yearly trends, the company should have the new Surface Laptop, Surface Laptop Go and the Surface Go among others.

But the event is not likely to be fully focused on hardware, now that Microsoft has a repertoire of AI products via Bing and yes, talk about the new features of the Windows 11 version with the new update in the offing. Microsoft will be hosting its event in New York City where the new products and announcements will be confirmed by the company.

The new iteration of Surface products that could be part of the event are Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop Go 3, Surface Laptop 6 and even the Surface Laptop Studio 2 among others. Microsoft continues to go with Intel chips for the Surface PCs and convertibles, which puts it in the premium category but a shade below the Apple M-series silicone in terms of the overall performance.

Surface products have their following but you still can’t put them in the popular category for a wider audience, especially in markets like India where the Surface lineup is priced much higher than most countries because of the high import duty and other costs.

Microsoft has kept itself busy in 2023, and AI is at the forefront of its strategy. The company has invested billions in OpenAI to get first rights on ChatGPT and its new features. All these integrations have helped Bing become a force in the search market, while the Edge browser has gained users as it becomes reliable and effective.