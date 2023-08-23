CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » Microsoft Could Launch An AI-Powered Version Of The Paint App: Report
1-MIN READ

Microsoft Could Launch An AI-Powered Version Of The Paint App: Report

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 11:28 IST

Redmond, Washington State, USA

Microsoft could launch a supercharged AI-powered version of Paint soon. (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft could launch a supercharged AI-powered version of Paint soon. (Image: Microsoft)

After unveiling various generative AI products, Microsoft is reportedly testing new AI features for long-running apps like Paint and Photos.

The tech community has seen a lot of developments in the generative AI space this year—from the launch of GPT-4-powered Bing to Google’s PaLM 2 LLM. Now, it appears that Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, and AI in general—will allow it to power its long-running tools like Paint with generative AI as well.

According to a report by WindowsCentral, the Redmond-based tech giant is experimenting with bringing generative AI technology to its Paint app on Windows 11. The publication’s sources suggest that this integration could be similar to how the new Bing Image Creator works. This implies that you might also have options to generate images and art by submitting text-based prompts.

The source also further hinted that Microsoft could also be adding generative AI capabilities to other Windows 11 apps—like Photos and Snipping Tool. And, according to the report, your hardware might or might not need an NPU (neural processing unit) and VPU (visual processing unit) for this functionality to work.

WindowsCentral notes that in the Photos app the AI-powered functionality would be similar to iOS. This means that you will be able to take a photo of a person or object, and then use the AI to remove the background from the image, and then the subject can be imported into other apps.

The Snipping Tool is reportedly going to get an OCR reading feature, which could make it easier to recognize text and copy it to the Windows 11 clipboard.

It still remains to be seen when or if Microsoft will integrate these features into a public build of Windows 11. But until then, the company is expected to make several AI-centric announcements and launch new hardware—including new Surface products—at its September 21 event next month.

Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology.
first published:August 23, 2023, 11:28 IST
last updated:August 23, 2023, 11:28 IST