Microsoft Fixes Outage Affecting Outlook Web Users: All Details Here

Microsoft has fixed a web access issue affecting Outlook users in North America. The company tweeted from its ‘@MSFT365Status’ account on Tuesday that “we’re investigating an Outlook for the web access issue affecting our customers in North America. Please refer to the Service Health Dashboard in the admin centre under EX610644 for more details".

Early Wednesday, it posted: “We’ve confirmed that deployment of the fix has completed, and impact has been mitigated. Additional details can be found in the admin centre under EX610644." Several users reported the issue on Twitter.

While one user posted, “How long before Microsoft fixes their mobile web Outlook app?", another said: “I am coughing and wheezing from inside my damn house, and I have an awful headache. Between this and the Outlook outage, it has been a quote day."

According to the online outage monitor website Downdetector, about 67 per cent of people had reported problems while using Outlook, 23 per cent while using the website, and 10 per cent while logging in.

The tech giant had claimed that distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks were the reason behind the services’ outages earlier this month.