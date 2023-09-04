CHANGE LANGUAGE
Microsoft Kills WordPad For Windows Users: Here's What It Says
Microsoft Kills WordPad For Windows Users: Here's What It Says

September 04, 2023

Microsoft says Windows users already have the best alternative

Microsoft says that users don't need to worry as they already have the perfect alternative to its application.

Microsoft is killing one of its popular products for Windows users. The company has announced that it will stop offering updates for WordPad. In fact, the brand also plans to remove the word application from future releases of Windows after being around for 30 years.

As an alternative, Microsoft will recommend Word, its paid word app that has always been far more powerful than WordPad, which has shipped with Windows since 1995.

“WordPad is no longer being updated and will be removed in a future release of Windows. We recommend Microsoft Word for rich text documents like .doc and .rtf and Windows Notepad for plain text documents like .txt," reads a support note published by Microsoft on Friday.

The WordPad removal comes just a day after Microsoft announced it was upgrading Notepad with features like autosave and tab retraction. The Windows Notepad app in Windows 11 was updated for the first time in years in 2018 and tabs were added.

Last month, after iOS and Android, Microsoft has now announced to shut down its digital assistant Cortana app on Windows 11. While Cortana in Windows as a standalone app is deprecated, the support for Cortana in Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams display, and Microsoft Teams Rooms will end in the fall of 2023.

In June, Microsoft removed some of the old settings under Folder Options in File Explorer as part of an effort to reduce the number of File Explorer settings on Windows 11.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
