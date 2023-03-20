CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Waterproof PhonesTwitterWhatsAppSatellite TechFortnite
Home » Tech » Microsoft Likely To Add Crypto Wallet Feature To Edge: Know More
1-MIN READ

Microsoft Likely To Add Crypto Wallet Feature To Edge: Know More

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 10:06 IST

New Delhi, India

The new Crypto Wallet feature is expected to be launched soon.

The new Crypto Wallet feature is expected to be launched soon.

After signing up, the users will have access to all their assets, including crypto funds, price trends, and the ability to send or receive crypto using known addresses, and names.

Microsoft is reportedly working on integrating a Crypto Wallet feature into its Edge browser, which will allow users to store, send, and receive crypto funds, as well as store NFTs.

The new Crypto Wallet feature, which was first spotted by a Twitter user, appears to be still in development, with references to Microsoft internal testing, reports ‘Windows Central’.

The wallet is non-custodial and is integrated directly into Edge’s existing wallet feature for storing payment cards.

It comes secured by a password, along with a trusted recovery method if users ever lose their password, the report said.

RELATED NEWS

After signing up, the users will have access to all their assets, including crypto funds, price trends, and the ability to send or receive crypto using known addresses, and names.

Meanwhile, Microsoft will soon accelerate the adoption of multi-factor authentication (MFA) for its 365 Cloud productivity platform by incorporating MFA capabilities into the Outlook email client.

According to a new Microsoft 365 roadmap entry, users will be able to complete MFA requests for its 365 apps directly in the Outlook app with the help of a new feature called Authenticator Lite.

Users can use Authenticator Lite to add an extra layer of security to their Outlook logins for work or school.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Bharat Upadhyay
Bharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and consumer gadgets. He has been covering the technology beat for over fiv...Read More
Tags:
  1. microsoft
first published:March 20, 2023, 10:06 IST
last updated:March 20, 2023, 10:06 IST