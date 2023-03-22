Microsoft New Bing Adds OpenAI's DALL-E AI To Turn Text Into Images: All Details Here

After launching its new AI-powered Bing and Microsoft Edge last month, the US-based tech giant Microsoft has announced that its AI-enhanced Bing browser now includes Bing Image Creator, image-generating technology powered by OpenAI’s DALL-E deep learning model.

“Today we’re taking the chat experience to the next level by making the new Bing more visual. We’re excited to announce we are bringing Bing Image Creator, new AI-powered visual Stories, and updated Knowledge Cards to the new Bing and Edge preview," the company wrote in a blog post.

Powered by an advanced version of the DALL∙E model from OpenAI, Bing Image Creator allows you to create an image simply by using your own words to describe the picture you want to see. Now you can generate both written and visual content in one place, from within a chat.

DALL-E is designed to generate digital content through natural language descriptions, and it has been a popular image generation tool for some time now.

For those in the Bing preview, Bing Image Creator will be fully integrated into the Bing chat experience, rolling out initially in Creative mode.

- By typing in a description of an image, providing additional context like location or activity, and choosing an art style, Image Creator will generate an image from your own imagination.

- Just type something like “draw an image” or “create an image” as a prompt in the chat.

Using the Bing Image Creator requires access to the Bing preview or the new Microsoft Edge experience.

Not all Bing preview users will have access to the Image Creator right away, as Microsoft says it will be deployed with a phased approach. It will be available on both desktop and the Bing mobile apps for those who have been given access.

Bing Image Creator is also available in Microsoft Edge from the Image Creator icon in the sidebar for both desktop and mobile users around the world.

