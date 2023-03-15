Microsoft Outlook App On Android, iOS To Come With Multi-factor Authentication Soon: Know More

The US tech giant Microsoft is reportedly planning to add a dedicated multi-factor authentication (MFA) capability to the Outlook application for Android and iOS and the general availability is expected to arrive this month.

According to a new Microsoft 365 roadmap entry, users will be able to complete multi-factor authentication requests for its 365 apps directly in the Outlook app with the help of a new feature called Authenticator Lite, reports BleepingComputer.

According to IANS, users can use Authenticator Lite to add an extra layer of security to their Outlook logins for work or school.

“Authenticator Lite (in Outlook) is a feature that allows your users to complete multi-factor authentication (MFA) for their work or school account using the Outlook app on their iOS or Android device," said Microsoft.

Moreover, Microsoft 365 MFA requests can currently be completed using verification codes obtained through an authentication app (Microsoft’s Authenticator app or third-party authenticator apps), a security key, a phone call, or text messaging, the IANS report said.

Once the new Authenticator Lite capabilities are available to Outlook users worldwide, they will be able to complete authentication requests in it.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is also bringing support for 3D avatars for Microsoft teams in May this year. According to The Verge, Microsoft’s Office 365 roadmap has recently been updated to show that avatars in the Microsoft Teams app can assist individuals in avoiding the camera when they don’t want to be seen.

By using 3D avatars function, a virtual clone will be displayed on the screen, which will respond based on your voice without requiring a camera. Microsoft, in the roadmap update, said that, “Avatars for Microsoft Teams gives you that much-needed camera break, while still allowing you to collaborate effectively.”

The Verge reports that Microsoft has more plans for its avatars. The company is teaming up with Meta to introduce immersive 3D meetings, which will be accessible through Meta VR headsets

