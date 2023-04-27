Microsoft Phone Link For iOS Now Available On Windows 11 Globally: All Details Here

The US-based tech giant Microsoft has announced that it is rolling out Phone Link for iOS to all Windows 11 users in 39 languages across 85 markets. This new feature will allow the connection between a Windows 11 PC and an iOS mobile device, enabling users to easily connect with their contacts.

“Phone Link has been available to Android users for some time, and we are excited to expand our support for iOS users," the company said in a blog post.

According to the company, once enabled, Phone Link for iOS will offer basic iOS support for calls, messages, and access to contacts. This means if your phone is tucked away during a presentation or focus time, you’ll receive notifications on your Windows PC and can choose which action to take – all on your Windows 11 PC.

Also, messages are only delivered to a PC while the iPhone is connected via Bluetooth. Microsoft says the iPhone must be running iOS 14 or later, and this feature is not available for the iPad or Mac. Over the next few weeks, users will begin to see this feature become available on their PC’s.

“With the ability to now make this PC/iOS Phone connection, we hope our Windows 11 customers will never have to worry about missing an important phone call or text while focusing on their Windows PC," Microsoft said.

To begin using it or to check if it’s enabled, simply start with the Search box on your Windows taskbar to find “Phone Link.” The feature is not available for iPad iPadOS or macOS. Also, device compatibility may vary. Please note that messaging feature is limited by iOS. Image/video sharing and group messaging is not supported.

Ali Akgun, Corporate Vice President, Windows and Devices, said: “We care about smooth and quality connections with your loved ones, so we launched this update cautiously with our Windows Insiders’ feedback. We’re rolling it out to Windows 11 users by mid-May. We look forward to supporting Phone Link and connecting you to what matters most – regardless of your phone choice."

