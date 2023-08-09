Microsoft Reduces Xbox Game Pass Trial Period From 1 Month To 14 Days As Starfield Launch Nears

Microsoft’s Xbox GamePass Service trial, which is offered for Rs 50 per month, has been reduced to 14 days from a month. Notably, Xbox has offered the month-long trial for Rs 50 for quite some time, and this comes just before the launch of Starfield on September 6—which is the company’s biggest narrative-driven exclusive in years.

It is not clear why Microsoft has reduced the duration of the discounted trial period, but gamers on Twitter are speculating that it is because Microsoft does not want gamers to finish it by paying only Rs 50 or $1.

“Obviously so people don’t play Starfield for $1. I don’t know why people are so surprised about offers like this getting shorter or ending entirely,” a user posted on X.

Xbox recently in June also increased the prices for various GamePass tiers in India and across different regions. GamePass Ultimate for a month now costs Rs 549, instead of Rs 499, and Game Pass for console is now Rs 379, up from Rs 349.

In the US, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate was increased from $14.99/month to $16.99/month, and Xbox Game Pass for Console jumped from $9.99/month to $10.99/month. PC Game Pass pricing remains unchanged.

Microsoft had also announced that it will be ending the preview of its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Friends and Family plan on August 15. This, coupled with the fact that Xbox leadership has repeatedly stated that the current pricing for Xbox Game Pass is not sustainable, suggests that the company may be restructuring the service in an effort to make it more profitable.

“We’ve held price on our console, we’ve held price on games… and our subscription. I don’t think we’ll be able to do that forever. I do think at some point we’ll have to raise some prices on certain things,” Phil Spencer, Xbox chief, said last year. It appears Microsoft is doing exactly what it said it would do last year.