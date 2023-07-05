Microsoft Reveals Sony's PS5 Slim Could Launch In 2023: What We Know

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 10:19 IST

California, USA

PlayStation 5 Slim could launch for the same price as the digital variant, which is Rs 44,999 in India.

Microsoft has stated in documents filed with the FTC that Sony is planning to launch the PS5 Slim later this year, and it could launch for the same price as the digital variant, which is Rs 44,999 in India and $399 in the US.

The Microsoft vs FTC case exposed a number of trade secrets and internal information that might not have been revealed if it weren’t for the FTC’s antitrust investigation. Now, according to The Verge, Microsoft has stated in documents filed with the FTC that Sony is planning to launch the PS5 Slim later this year.

For the uninitiated, Sony sells two variants of the PlayStation 5 console: the PS5 with the disc drive and a digital-only variant. The disc variant costs Rs 54,999 in India, while the digital-only variant is cheaper by Rs 10,000, retailing for Rs 44,999.

According to the document shared by Microsoft, the PlayStation 5 Slim could launch for the same price as the digital variant, which is Rs 44,999 in India and $399 in the US.

InsiderGaming reported last year that Sony might offer a detachable disc drive with the PlayStation 5 Slim console. This implies that if users decide to upgrade to the slimmer console, they will still be able to play their physical game library on it. The detachable disc drive could be available as a separate accessory, which users can buy if they are interested in playing physical copies of games on their purported PS5 Slim consoles. 

Microsoft’s document further reveals that Sony is also looking at launching a new PS5-based handheld console, but it is unlikely that Sony will launch a standalone handheld, and instead Microsoft’s document could be addressing the already confirmed PlayStation Project Q, which is a remote-play device designed to stream PS5 games over Wi-Fi. It will carry all native PS5 DualSense features, including the support for Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers.

