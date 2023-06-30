Microsoft Starts Testing Passkey Logins For Websites On Windows 11 PCs: How It Works

Windows users can soon login to websites using their biometrics thanks to Microsoft entering the passkey era. The company has started testing the feature via its Windows Hello feature, using which you can login to accounts without having to put in the passwords every time.

Microsoft is the latest tech giant after Apple and Google to offer the passwordless option for its users, and understandably it has started the process with the latest Windows 11 version for PC users. Windows Hello works on select Windows PCs and lets you unlock the device using fingerprint or iris recognition.

The passkey feature will work on websites that support the technology, which is rather limited for the time being. The biggest plus of using passkeys for these logins is you can access the websites from your smartphone as well, which makes the integration flexible and convenient.

For instance, imagine you want to sign into your Google account but don’t remember the password, the Windows PC will give you the option to login via the biometric support, which is a lot more secure than saving passwords that are easy to crack.

How To Use Passkey On Windows 11 PC

Like we mentioned, Windows PC passkey will work through the Windows Hello option. You can start using the feature by heading to the website that supports passkeys and go to the account settings where you can make the passkey. Once you have done that, logout and you will see the new login option using passkey. The feature is compatible for both Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome web browsers.

In addition to this setup, Windows 11 users can also manually set up a passkey manager, which allows them to manage the various passkeys they have created for different accounts and log in with ease and safely. The feature is still in its testing phase, so all Windows 11 users won’t be able to access it but that should be possible once the full release is offered in the coming months.