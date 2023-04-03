Microsoft Teams: Check These 5 Interesting Features To Increase Productivity

Microsoft Teams recently introduced five new features designed to enhance collaboration among colleagues. The features include group chat mentions, missed call notifications, virtual appointments, schedule send suggestions, and the option to mention everyone in a chat.

These features are aimed at making communication easier, more efficient, and more effective, the company said.

Here are 5 news Microsoft Teams features that you can try out:

1. Teams chat with distribution Groups, mail-enabled security groups, and Microsoft 365 groups

One of the new features allows users to start a chat with distribution groups, mail-enabled security groups, and Microsoft 365 groups. This means that users can easily reach out to these groups through Teams chat, making collaboration more efficient than before. Admins have the option to disable this capability if required.

2. Virtual appointments in Teams

The new virtual appointments feature in Teams Calendar allows schedulers to create custom B2C meetings directly from the Teams calendar. This template includes tailored meeting invitations, the ability to join on any device without installing Teams, and a pre-appointment lobby for guests to enter before their meeting starts.

3. Schedule send suggestions with Viva Insights

Another useful feature is the “schedule send suggestions" feature, which allows users to schedule messages to be sent based on the recipient’s work hours, ensuring a better work-life balance.

4. Mention everyone in the chat

The option to mention everyone in a group chat is now available, making it easier to notify all participants at once. This new feature removes the hassle of having to mention each person’s name one at a time.

5. Missed call notification in the activity feed

Lastly, Teams now includes missed call notifications in the activity feed. Users can quickly call back a missed call by clicking on the “call" button. With these new chat and collaboration features in Teams, working and collaborating with colleagues has never been easier.

Read all the Latest Tech News here