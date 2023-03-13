CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » Microsoft Working On Windows 11's New File Explorer Feature: All You Need To Know
1-MIN READ

Microsoft Working On Windows 11's New File Explorer Feature: All You Need To Know

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 14:58 IST

New Delhi, India

This new feature is rolling out to the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25309 to the Dev Channel.

This new feature is rolling out to the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25309 to the Dev Channel.

This new gallery option can be accessed from the right sidebar of File Explorer, allowing users to view all of their photos in one place.

Microsoft is reportedly developing a new gallery view for Windows 11 File Explorer that will let users browse photos by date and via a built-in search box.

This new gallery option can be accessed from the right sidebar of File Explorer, allowing users to view all of their photos in one place, reports BleepingComputer.

It’s similar to the Microsoft Photos app in some ways, but Microsoft uses XAML (Extensible Application Markup Language) to bring the best of the web to desktop apps.

Extensible Application Markup Language is a declarative language that is widely used in applications to create user interfaces.

RELATED NEWS

Moreover, the new gallery view is still in development and will be improved in a future release, the report said.

The report further mentioned that the gallery view is optimised for touchscreen devices, and Microsoft may expand the integration to include users’ pictures from OneDrive.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced it is testing an enhanced volume mixer in Quick Settings for Windows 11 which will allow users to quickly customise the audio.

“The updated audio quick settings experience brings a modern volume mixer that allows for quick customisation of audio on a per-app basis, with additional control to swap devices on the fly," said the tech giant.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Bharat Upadhyay
Bharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and consumer gadgets. He has been covering the technology beat for over fiv...Read More
Tags:
  1. microsoft
first published:March 13, 2023, 14:58 IST
last updated:March 13, 2023, 14:58 IST
