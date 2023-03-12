CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Waterproof PhonesTwitterWhatsAppSatellite TechFortnite
Home » Tech » Microsoft's 3rd Layoff Round Hits Employees In Supply Chain, Cloud, IoT Biz: Report
1-MIN READ

Microsoft's 3rd Layoff Round Hits Employees In Supply Chain, Cloud, IoT Biz: Report

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 09:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Job cuts were across various levels, functions, teams and geographies

Job cuts were across various levels, functions, teams and geographies

Microsoft currently has more than 220,000 employees, and layoffs affected around 5 per cent of its workforce.

Microsoft has conducted a third round of job cuts that impacted employees in roles related to supply chain, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).

According to CRN, the third wave of layoffs are part of the 10,000 job cuts announced by Microsoft earlier this year.

Job cuts were across various levels, functions, teams and geographies, the report said, quoting the company.

In Washington state, the tech giant recently sacked 689 employees, according to records.

RELATED NEWS

In February, Microsoft informed Washington State that 617 employees were let go.

In the same month, the company notified the state of California that 108 employees were let go.

“In January, Microsoft informed Washington state that 878 employees were cut, bringing the total number of employees let go in the state to 2,184," the report mentioned.

According to a LinkedIn post by a Microsoft employee, the company has shut down its AI-powered automation effort Project Bonsai and laid off the team.

Another principal product manager, who worked for more than 18 years at Microsoft and led a team of product managers in Supply Chain Engineering, a part of the Cloud and AI group in Microsoft, wrote on LinkedIn that “a significant part of my group and I were let go".

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella in January announced that the company will be “making changes that will result in the reduction of our overall workforce by 10,000 jobs through the end of FY23 Q3 (third quarter)".

Microsoft currently has more than 220,000 employees, and layoffs affected around 5 per cent of its workforce.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Bharat Upadhyay
Bharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and consumer gadgets. He has been covering the technology beat for over fiv...Read More
Tags:
  1. microsoft
first published:March 12, 2023, 09:13 IST
last updated:March 12, 2023, 09:13 IST
Read More