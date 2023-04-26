Microsoft's Cloud Computing, AI Technology Drive Impressive Quarterly Profit

Microsoft on Tuesday said that its cloud computing and artificial intelligence offerings lifted its revenue and profit in the first quarter of 2023.

Microsoft, which has made a huge bet on embracing AI technology from the makers of ChatGPT, reported profit of $18.3 billion on revenue of $52.9 billion in the first three months of this year.

“Across the Microsoft Cloud, we are the platform of choice to help customers get the most value out of their digital spend and innovate for this next generation of AI," said Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella.

