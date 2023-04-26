CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » Microsoft's Cloud Computing, AI Technology Drive Impressive Quarterly Profit
1-MIN READ

Microsoft's Cloud Computing, AI Technology Drive Impressive Quarterly Profit

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 02:20 IST

San Francisco, US 

Microsoft has made a huge bet on embracing AI technology from the makers of ChatGPT. (File Photo)

Microsoft, which has made a huge bet on embracing AI technology from the makers of ChatGPT, reported profit of $18.3 billion

Microsoft on Tuesday said that its cloud computing and artificial intelligence offerings lifted its revenue and profit in the first quarter of 2023.

Microsoft, which has made a huge bet on embracing AI technology from the makers of ChatGPT, reported profit of $18.3 billion on revenue of $52.9 billion in the first three months of this year.

“Across the Microsoft Cloud, we are the platform of choice to help customers get the most value out of their digital spend and innovate for this next generation of AI," said Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
