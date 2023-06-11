CHANGE LANGUAGE
Microsoft's New Feature To Let Users React To Comments In Word: All Details
1-MIN READ

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 15:14 IST

New Delhi, India

To react to a comment in Word, users will need to open a document and head to the comment section and then head to the comment section and click the 'Like' button in the top right corner.

Microsoft is introducing a new feature in Word that will let users react to comments like the reactions feature in Outlook. The company is incorporating a Like button into Word, designed to make it easier for the users to respond to comments.

According to Windows Central, the feature is rolling out to Current Channel (Preview) users running Version 2305 or later, and is already available for the web users and Beta Channel users.

It is likely that this document already has comments, and if not, users will need to create one. Moreover, the report mentioned that the tech giant has also indicated that the feature ships with two known issues.

First, iOS and Android users won’t be able to see comment reactions, and second, the feature might not be available when editing older documents.

However, users should be able to react to newer comments added to the document. Further, the tech giant added that the feature will be available to Word for Mac users in the next few weeks, the report said.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 dev build that allows Insiders to view their phone’s camera roll in the File Explorer Gallery.

After installing the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build, users can add photos from their phone by clicking a new button added to the File Explorer’s command bar.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
