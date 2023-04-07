Microsoft’s SwiftKey Keyboard On Android Now Features Bing AI: How It Works

Microsoft is reportedly integrating its Bing AI with the SwiftKey keyboard on Android—enabling users to use the generative AI by pressing a button on the keyboard—in any app.

According to The Verge, the feature is currently only reserved for SwiftKey beta users on Android, but can be downloaded easily from the PlayStore.

To start using the feature, you will need to sign-in using your Microsoft account, and once you login, a small Bing logo will appear on the top left hand corner of the keyboard.

As noted by The Verge, SwiftKey features the chat mode—offering access to the chatbot, as well as a tone mode—to rewrite any text right in the keyboard.

For those unaware, Microsoft has backed and invested in OpenAI—the company behind ChatGPT and GPT 4, which powers Bing Chat. And that is why the company is able to integrate GPT-powered services into its products, including MS Office, Edge and now, SwiftKey keyboard, which it acquired in 2016.

It’s interesting to note that Microsoft had more or less given up on SwiftKey. In fact, the app left the Apple App Store, until users pressed Microsoft to bring it back in November last year.

Moreover, last year, Pedram Rezaei, CTO of Microsoft’s maps and local services group claimed that Microsoft would be “investing heavily in the keyboard," and from the looks of it, the company seems to be doubling down on its promise.

Bing Chat is currently only available with SwiftKey’s Android version and it is currently unknown if the update will make it to iOS, if at all.

Read all the Latest Tech News here