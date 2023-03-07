Mobile Phones Made 59% Of Total Web Traffic In 2022: Report

About 59 per cent of the total web traffic was made by mobile phones last year - almost 10 per cent more than in 2021, a new report showed on Monday.

According to data presented by CasinosEnLigne.com, mobile internet traffic has almost doubled in the last eight years, with close to two-thirds of web traffic coming from mobile devices.

Almost 7.4 billion people, or over 90 per cent of the world’s population, own a mobile phone.

This massive user base has aided mobile phones in becoming the most popular device for accessing the internet, with its share of web traffic increasing year after year, said the report.

Moreover, as the mobile’s share of web traffic continued rising, laptops, PCs, and tablets saw their shares plunge in 2022.

According to the statistics, laptops and PCs made 38.9 per cent of total web traffic last year, or 10.4 per cent less than in 2021, while, tablets saw an even worse downturn, with their share plunging by 19.8 per cent (year-over-year) to 1.98 per cent.

Other devices, such as gaming consoles, made only 0.02 per cent of web traffic in 2022, 33 per cent less than a year before.

Belgium, Norway, and Denmark have the smallest shares of mobile web traffic, the report said.

Even though global mobile traffic accounts for 59 per cent of all web traffic, there are significant differences between regions and countries, it said.

According to the Global 2023 Global Overview Report, Vietnam had the highest share of mobile internet traffic in 2022, accounting for 86.6 per cent, while Turkey and Nigeria came in second and third, with 84.9 per cent and 83.6 per cent, respectively.

The US, UK, Germany, and France were all below the global average, with shares ranging from 46 per cent to 50 per cent, according to the report.

Mobile phones, on the other hand, were the least used for web browsing in Denmark and Norway, where they accounted for 32.9 per cent and 34.8 per cent of total web traffic, respectively.

