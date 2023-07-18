Mobile Power Bank Catches Fire Inside Air India Flight: Stop Doing These Dangerous Mistakes

An Air India flight from Udaipur to Delhi was delayed by at least an hour after a passenger’s mobile phone charger malfunctioned and began to smoke. The flight, AI 470, had already pushed back from the gate when the passenger noticed the overheating charging device and alerted the cabin crew. The aircraft was returned to the gate for passenger safety. But it is not clear what caused the charger to malfunction, but officials believe it may have been a power bank.

Mobile phone explosions have become more common, with headlines dominated by stories of financial loss and loss of life. In recent years, there have also been reports of mobile phones catching fire in mid-flight.

This article will discuss why mobile phones and power banks can explode, and how to stay safe:

Using Generic, Counterfeit or Damaged Power Banks

Power banks—like phone batteries—are made of lithium ion and are fragile and prone to swelling. As a result, using a damaged power bank is never a good idea. If you drop your power bank and notice that it is swelling or not performing as well as it used to, it is best to discard it as soon as possible to avoid a safety hazard.

We have also noticed that many small retailers—especially roadside ones—sell counterfeit products that replicate popular brands. Counterfeit products are often poorly made and unsafe, so never buy them.

Never Use Cheap, Non-certified Cables and Chargers To Charge Your Devices

It is known that most cheap and unauthorized charging solutions are not subject to quality checks and are not optimized for most devices. As a result, using them poses a safety risk, and there have been many instances of explosions caused by cheap third-party chargers. We are not saying that you should never buy third-party chargers, but investing in a high-quality charger that is certified by your phone’s OEM can be an option.

Using Third-Party Batteries; Unofficial Repairs

Many people use unofficial batteries when they need to replace their device’s battery or get their phone repaired at a local store. However, these batteries may not be properly sealed, which can lead to safety issues. Additionally, third-party batteries may not be as well-optimized or quality-controlled as OEM batteries, which can also lead to problems. It is therefore recommended to use only OEM batteries, and not cheap out on official repairs when replacing your device’s battery.

Using Your Phone When It Is Hot, or while Charging

Smartphones have made significant progress in terms of thermals and heat management—thanks to large heat sinks and heat dissipation systems built into the devices themselves.

However, as phones become faster and more powerful, with larger batteries—it is undeniable that thermals remain a problem—as our current technology is limited by the laws of thermodynamics. Therefore, if you notice your phone getting hot, it is best to stop using it for a while. Additionally, using your phone while charging is not a good idea as well, so avoid doing so.

Using Damaged Phones

If you dropped your phone and the back glass is broken, it is likely that dust and other elements will enter the chassis and slowly damage your phone. If water gets in, corrosion will also occur. Therefore, if you break your device, it is best to have it repaired as soon as possible, but always at an official, trusted repair shop.